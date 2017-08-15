Tetera Faulkner held out as long as he could before leaving the Western Force for the Rebels. (AAP)

Melbourne-bound prop Tetera Faulkner has revealed his children's heartbreak at his decision to leave Perth amid uncertainty around the Western Force's future in Super Rugby.

Faulkner announced just 24 hours before the ARU's decision last Friday to cut the Force from next year's competition that he was joining the Rebels on a two-year deal.

While the Force's other five members in Michael Cheika's 34-man Wallabies squad are pledging to commit to the Force until the fallen franchise exhausts every legal avenue, Faulkner said he couldn't wait any longer.

"I've got four kids of my own and a wife as well, so to actually move on from the Force was a tough decision," Faulkner told AAP on Tuesday.

"But obviously the decision with the Force, getting kicked out of the tournament, played a bit of a part in me moving on.

"At the same time, it was a personal decision to move on to the Rebels, but it did play on my mind and we could only hold out as long as we could."

The 29-year-old's oldest children are aged seven, five and three, while his youngest, son Arepa, was born just eight days ago.

"So we were obviously trying to hold out to let them finish school in Perth. You've got to think about that stuff as well; trying to change schooling," Faulkner said.

"They've obviously got their friends who they've grown up with so it's a hard decision not only for myself but for them as well.

"They were in tears when I had to tell them."

Faulkner is hoping to put the Force drama behind him and cap a monumental month with a call-up for his third Test in Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup blockbuster with the All Blacks in Sydney.

"My boy was born on the Wednesday and I got the email (about my Wallabies squad selection) on the Thursday so it was quite an exciting time coming into camp," he said.

"Fingers crossed I get a run."

Having won an injunction against the ARU's decision on Monday, the Force are now hoping to gain leave to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.