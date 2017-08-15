A bipartisan Senate committee report has urged the federal government to act on veteran suicide.

Senators from all sides of politics are urging the Turnbull government to urgently overhaul the care provided to veterans following a long-running inquiry into veteran suicide.

The bipartisan Senate committee report, tabled in parliament on Tuesday, makes 24 recommendations to tackle the issue, after receiving more than 450 submissions.

Committee chair Labor senator Alex Gallacher said the inquiry had heard harrowing evidence from current and former service members who frankly described their self harm and suicide attempts.

It had heard from widows, parents and friends who shared stories of tragic loss.

"Some of these personal stories have been hard to read," he said.

"It is difficult to imagine the trauma of living through the experiences described."

The report recommends the government fund a range of services and suicide prevention programs for veterans, including a trial program to provide assistance animals for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

It recommends the government set up a bureau of veterans' advocates to represent veterans and establish an independent review to determine whether vulnerable veterans are adequately protected when dealing with the Veterans' Review Board.

It also recommends the government establish a veteran suicide register and ask the Productivity Commission to review the compensation and rehabilitation system for veterans.

There are also several recommendations aimed at improving processes within the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan said the government would carefully consider the report and respond shortly.

Senator Gallacher said modern veterans were more likely to die from suicide and self harm than overseas operation service.

"Unfortunately, the effort to address suicide in the veteran community is likely to be a struggle that has no end-point," he said.

Crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie, who instigated the inquiry, called on veterans to unite and pressure the federal government to implement the recommendations as soon as possible.

"United we stand to demand the government take action. Divided we will continue to fall," she said.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.