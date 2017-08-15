Ex-NRL winger and new Wallaby squad member Curtis Rona admits he's considering all options after the decision to cut his Western Force team from Super Rugby.

Code-hopper Curtis Rona admits he's weighing up all options following the ARU's decision cut the Western Force from Super Rugby.

Hoping for a dream Test debut for the Wallabies against the All Blacks on Saturday, New Zealand-born Rona says a return to the NRL is not out of the question.

The classy outside back had a season with North Queensland then two with Canterbury before linking with the Force in 2017.

RugbyWA is hoping next week to gain leave to appeal against the Force axing in the NSW Supreme Court after winning an injunction which prevents the ARU taking any steps in the meantime.

Meanwhile Rona remains in limbo, as do other Force players in Michael Cheika's 34-man Wallabies squad preparing for Saturday night's Rugby Championship opener in Sydney.

"It's a bit unfortunate about the Force at this stage," Rona told AAP on Tuesday.

"The boys mentioned that it's not over and I think we're all willing to hang until the last drop, the last minute.

"Obviously rugby league's been in my past. I enjoyed playing league as well so, with my future uncertain, I really couldn't comment on that."

But asked if he was weighing all options, Rona said "definitely".

The 25-year-old's immediate focus is on tackling the All Blacks, with Cheika toying with the idea of starting Rona on the wing if Force teammate Dane Haylett-Petty fails to recover from an arm injury.

"Just to be in the camp, in the squad, is like overwhelming. To get an opportunity would be a dream come true," Rona said.

"First game ever (for the Wallabies) against the All Blacks in a Bledisloe - it doesn't get any bigger.

"If I was to play, I think I'd be ready."P