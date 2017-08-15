A number of foreigners have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamists on a restaurant in the Burkina Faso capital, with both attackers shot dead.

At least 18 people, including foreigners, have been killed and several wounded in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital.

Security forces shot dead both attackers and freed people trapped inside the building.

"This is a terrorist attack," Communications Minister Remi Dandjinou told a news conference on Monday.

A French citizen was among the dead, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

Also killed were seven Burkinabes, a Canadian, two Kuwaitis, a Nigerian, a Senegalese, a Turk and a Lebanese, Burkina Faso Foreign Affairs Minister Alpha Barry said at a news conference.

A further three bodies had yet to be identified, he said.

A Reuters witness saw customers running out of the Aziz Istanbul restaurant in central Ouagadougou as police and paramilitary gendarmerie surrounded it, amid gunfire.

A woman said she was in the restaurant celebrating her brother's birthday when the shooting started.

"I just ran but my brother was left inside," the woman told Reuters TV as she fled the building.

For many it was a grim echo of a similar attack on a restaurant and hotel in Ouagadougou in January 2016 in which 30 people were killed. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb claimed responsibility.

"I am speechless," Abdoulaye Bance said on a street near the restaurant, where shops and banks were shuttered up and traffic light. "It is not the first time this is happening in our country. There are many victims. There is a feeling of despair."

In a separate incident on Monday, armed men opened fire on UN peacekeepers and Malian troops in Douentza, central Mali, killing a Malian soldier and wounding two Togolese peacekeepers, army spokesman Diarran Kone said by telephone.

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation with Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore, his office said, including the role of a new multinational military force aimed at fighting Islamist militants across the vast Sahel region of Africa.

The force will not be operational until later this year and currently faces a budget shortfall.

Macron's office said he and Kabore agreed it was "imperative" to speed up the force's implementation.