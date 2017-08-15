Former Man United defender Brown joins Indian side Kerala Blasters

"Hello India, Happy Independence day! I'm coming soon to the exciting Indian Super League to play for Kerala Blasters," Brown tweeted, shortly after Kerala made the announcement.
A United academy product, Brown made 362 appearances for the first-team between 1998 and 2011, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.
Brown, a former England international, will link up with Kerala's new head coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked with the him during his time at Old Trafford.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)