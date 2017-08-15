Gavrilova hangs on to defeat Mladenovic at Cincinnati Open

"She has a history of great comebacks. She has done it at the French Open almost every match," Gavrilova said after the match.
"She stepped up her game and was playing a bit loser and was not making as many unforced errors because the first set was not a great set from her."
Gavrilova moves on to face Italian Camila Giorgi in the round of 32 on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day big-serving Czech Petra Kvitova battled back to defeat Anett Kontaveit 1-6 7-6(2) 3-6.
Kvitova, the tournament's 14th seed and a two-time Wimbledon champion, will face either wildcard American Sloane Stephens or Czech Lucie Safarova, who will play at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Janet Lawrence)