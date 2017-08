Veteran Hawthorn defender Josh Gibson is set to announce his retirement after winning three AFL premierships.

Hawthorn defender Josh Gibson is set to join the long list of AFL stars retiring this season.

The triple premiership winner, 33, will speak at a media conference alongside coach Alastair Clarkson at 1pm on Tuesday.

Gibson has played 160 games since 2010 for the Hawks after starting his career at North Melbourne, where he played 65 games.