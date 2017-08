Around two-in-five Australians think the Turnbull government is doing an "average" job in handling the economy, a new poll shows.

Less than a third of Australians believe the Turnbull government is doing a good job managing the economy just over a year since it was returned to power.

The latest Essential Research poll released on Tuesday found around two-in-five respondents gave the government an "average" mark on its economic performance.

It also found only about a quarter of respondents believe the government has done a good job reducing the budget deficit and fewer still thought it had made the tax system fairer.