Big boy Mcevoy... will remain at Hawthorn after signing a new deal with the club.

Hawthorn have signed two-time premiership ruckman Ben McEvoy to a new two-year AFL contract.

McEvoy has enjoyed career-best form in a tough campaign for the Hawks, who are 12th with nine wins and a draw, with two rounds left in the home-and-away season.

The 28-year-old has averaged 32.5 hitouts and kicked 13 goals - both career-high marks - in 20 games this season.

The new deal ties him to the club until the end of the 2019 season.

"Ben plays an important role for the side and we're really pleased that he'll remain in the brown and gold for a further two years," list manager Graham Wright said.

"He's had to shoulder the majority of the ruck work this season, which he has done in emphatic fashion, and he provides a strong marking target when resting up forward.

"As a seasoned campaigner, Ben offers great leadership to the young guys coming through the ranks, so he's a really important figure to have around the club."

McEvoy has played 75 games Hawthorn after his switch from St Kilda - where he made 91 senior appearances - at the end of the 2013 season.

He featured in the club's premiership teams in 2014 and 2015.

The Hawks also signed young gun Blake Hardwick to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

The round 15 rising star nominee is now tied to the club until the end of the 2019 season.