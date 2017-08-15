Nathan Hindmarsh knows just how difficult it can be to manage former teammate Jarryd Hayne. (AAP)

Jarryd Hayne's former teammate Nathan Hindmarsh says he isn't surprised by the enigmatic star's rift with Neil Henry which may cost the Gold Coast coach his job.

Hindmarsh played with Hayne for nine NRL seasons at Parramatta, as well as at Test and State of Origin level.

Henry is on the verge of being sacked by the Titans over the feud with Hayne, according to News Corp Australia.

Asked if Hayne and Henry's soured relationship was a surprise, Hindmarsh said: "No, not really".

"He's a different beast," Hindmarsh told Fox Sports.

"Sometimes he can have the worst week at training and come out and have a blinder.

"Other weeks he can be on top of the world, chirpy, buzzy, jumping out of his skin, really good at training and then not have a really good game at all.

"The key for any coach with Haynesy is getting the best out of him week-in week-out, season after season."

Hindmarsh is hopeful the situation won't lead the one-time NFL player to depart the NRL for another code.

"He's a special player, he's a talent and we've all seen what he can do on the field," Hindmarsh said.

"He took the Eels to a grand final in 2009 off the back of his brilliance.

"I've played with Haynsey and it can be frustrating at times.

"But at the end of the day he's a gifted, talented player and I hope that if things don't work out there at the Titans that we do see him playing in the NRL somewhere down the line."

The Titans meet the Eels on Thursday night, but Hayne is in doubt with a hamstring injury.

"I hope Haynsey does turn out against the Eels," Hindmarsh said.

"If he does, he'll have a blinder."