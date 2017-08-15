Jarryd Hayne has been heavily criticised by Eels great Peter Sterling for his 2017 performance. (AAP)

Peter Sterling has questioned whether Jarryd Hayne has lived up to his hefty pay packet after a disappointing NRL season with Gold Coast.

Hayne's strained relationship with Neil Henry could cost the Titans coach his job, with the club set to announce a decision on the pair's future next week.

Sterling said Hayne, whose salary is estimated to be around $1.2 million a year, had been particularly disappointing this season.

"If I'm paying a player that much money, that comes with certain expectations," Sterling told Triple M's Dead Set Legends.

"When you look at Jarryd and with that wage in mind, I need him to be in the game."

Sterling said the 29-year-old former Eel was failing to have an influence on the game like the competition's best fullbacks

"I'm talking Billy Slater, I'm talking James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Darius Boyd. They are trying to get in there and win the game for their team as much as possible," he said.

"There's effort on effort, their body language is always really positive and that's infectious amongst the team, I haven't seen that from Jarryd this year."

Sterling said if he was in Henry's position he would have needed to see a lot more from Hayne given his marquee deal.

"I don't know if Jarryd is the player he once was," Sterling said.

"It's been a long time since he's strung together any decent games in a row in the National Rugby League."