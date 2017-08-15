Shares in audio-based social app developer HearMeOut have surged after car-maker Ford approved the use of the app in its cars in the US.

Shares in HearMeOut, which has developed an audio-based social media app, have jumped more than 30 per cent after car-maker Ford agreed to use the app in its cars in the US.

The US is Ford's biggest market.

The HearMeOut platform, already available for download in Ford vehicles in the UK and Ireland, enables users to listen to 42 seconds of audio recorded by other users.

This means drivers can listen to and record posts while driving by using voice-control features, and can share posts on Facebook and Twitter without taking their eyes off the road.

HearMeOut chief executive Moran Chamsi says having the app used in Ford vehicles in the US significantly expands its potential user base.

"Having HearMeOut available in the US market space, which is Ford's biggest sales region, will enable the partnership with Ford to extend to additional geographical regions," Mr Chamsi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Research firm Gartner Inc estimates there will be 250 million connected cars worldwide by 2020.

HearMeOut shares were 3.5 cents, or 31.82 per cent, higher at 14.5 cents at 1354 AEST.

Israel-based HearMeOut listed on the Australian share market in December 2016.