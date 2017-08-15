Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (left) speaks to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during House of Representatives Question Time (AAP)

Senior Turnbull ministers are accusing Labor leader Bill Shorten of trying to 'bring down' the government in a 'conspiracy' with the New Zealand Labour party.

It comes as the Turnbull government loses the guarantee of confidence and vote on key supply bills from an independent senator.

The government’s woes have been exacerbated by the revelation that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce holds dual citizenship from his New Zealand-born father.

Dual citizens cannot be elected to parliament under the Constitution.

NZ Labour MP Chris Hipkins, in a parliamentary question last week, asked the NZ internal affairs minister whether a child born in Australia to a Kiwi father would automatically have citizenship. He's yet to receive an answer.

NZ Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said an Australian Labor MP had put questions to him.

"He's been very clear: Yes, someone from the ALP put some legal question to him around citizenship, no mention was made of anyone's name, no rationale for any particular case being pursued was ever raised," she told radio NZ.

Jumping on that comment, Cabinet minister Christopher Pyne accused Labor of forming a plot.

“The Labor party is involved in a conspiracy using a foreign government in this case, New Zealand to try and bring down the Australian government,” he told Sky News.

“Labor never stoop too low.”

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop accused Mr Shorten of “using a foreign political party to raise serious allegations” on Mr Joyce’s citizenship, designed to “undermine confidence in the Australian government”.

“This is highly unethical,” she said.

The revelation put the relationship of the Australian and New Zealand governments at risk, she added.

“New Zealand is facing an election. Should there be a change of Government, I would find it very hard to build trust with those involved in allegations designed to undermine the Government of Australia.”

However, earlier, New Zealand's internal affairs minister Peter Dunne said questions from journalists, not an MP, were the trigger for the citizen check on Barnaby Joyce.

"This is so much utter nonsense - while Hipkins' questions were inappropriate, they were not the instigator. Australian media inquiries were," Mr Dunne tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Queensland MP Bob Katter says he is no longer guaranteeing confidence and supply in the government.

“Absolutely, it’s back to the drawing board,” he told Sky News.

Mr Katter, along with fellow independents Cathy McGowan and Andrew Wilkie all indicated they would guarantee supply and confidence to the Turnbull government after the 2016 federal election.

The development does not yet endanger the government, but could potentially if it loses its one-seat majority.

Confidence and supply - voting for the Government’s budget legislation - are crucial in a minority government.

By convention if the government lost a no-confidence motion in the House of Representatives, it usually requires the government to resign.

Barnaby Joyce 'shellshocked' by NZ citizenship.

The loss of Mr Joyce's seat in parliament would leave the Turnbull government with 75 seats in the lower house, one short of a majority, meaning it would need the support of one of five crossbenchers to ensure supply and confidence.

Mr Katter indicated he would support any government that would back regional interests.

- With AAP