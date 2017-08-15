South Korean golfer Ha Na Jang will return to the Women's Australian Open to defend her title. (AAP)

South Korean star Ha Na Jang has committed to defend her Women's Australian Open at Adelaide's Kooyonga Golf Club from February 15-18.

Jang, 25, made a big impression in last year's final round at a windswept Royal Adelaide, making three birdies and an eagle in her final six holes to break clear of a big pack and win her fourth LPGA Tour title.

Women's Australian Open officials are thrilled to get Jang back, especially as she suddenly quit the LPGA Tour in the US in May to return home and play the Korean Tour fulltime.

She was quoted as saying at the time she had thought getting to world No.1 was her main goal and where her happiness lay.

"But I realised there are many more important things than that. Even though I won four times, I still felt empty inside. I made this decision because being with my family is more important to me than being the world's top golfer," she told reporters.

Golf Australia's tournament director Trevor Herden said securing the signature of such a fan favourite was a real boost.

"Ha Na was stunning in February - nobody who was at Royal Adelaide will ever forget that sensational finish," Herden said.

"That, along with her exuberant personality, is exactly what her huge Aussie fan base will hope to see again."