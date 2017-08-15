Jarryd Hayne has played under several coaches during his sporting career.

JARRYD HAYNE'S CAREER AND COACHES

2006 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Brian Smith/Jason Taylor

Season result: Eighth, qualifying final. After 10 seasons in charge, Smith quits after declaring he no longer has the drive to coach following a poor start to the season. Assistant Taylor takes over. Hayne makes his debut in round 11 before the Eels are knocked out in the first week of the finals by Melbourne. Taylor quits to coach South Sydney.

2007 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Michael Hagan

Season result: Fifth, preliminary final.

2008 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Michael Hagan

Season result: 11th. Hagan quits, citing family and health reasons. He called out Hayne for not meeting on-field expectations as the Eels failed to build on their impressive previous season.

2009 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Daniel Anderson

Season result: Eighth, grand final. Hayne won six consecutive man-of-the-match awards as he sparked Parramatta's run to a surprise grand final appearance, collecting the Dally M Medal.

2010 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Daniel Anderson

Season result: 12th. Anderson is sacked with a year left on his contract as the Eels again struggle to live up to their hype following a stellar previous year.

2011 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Stephen Kearney

Season result: 14th.

2012 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Stephen Kearney/Brad Arthur

Season result: 16th. Kearney is sacked with six games remaining. Assistant Arthur takes over but leaves at the end of the season to join Manly to work under Geoff Toovey. NSW State of Origin coach Ricky Stuart signs a three-year deal to coach from the next season.

2013 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Ricky Stuart

Season result: 16th. Stuart shocks the club by quitting to link up with Canberra. Arthur leaves grand finalists Manly to take over.

2014 - PARRAMATTA

Coach: Brad Arthur

Season result: 10th. Hayne drops a bombshell in October by announcing he is quitting rugby league to pursue an NFL career in the United States.

2015 - SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Coach: Jim Tomsula

Season result: Tomsula, who recruited Hayne as an unrestricted free agent, is sacked after a 5-11 season. Hayne survives an initial cut under his replacement Chip Kelly in the off-season but retires from the NFL for an unsuccessful bid to play for the Fiji rugby sevens team at the Rio Olympics.

2016 - GOLD COAST

Coach: Neil Henry

Season result: Eighth, qualifying final. Hayne is solid in his return to the NRL as the Titans make the finals before being eliminated in the first week.

2017 - GOLD COAST

Coach: Neil Henry

The Titans languish in 14th place with seven wins amid a rift between Hayne and Henry.