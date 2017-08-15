Canterbury are hopeful Josh Reynolds will play again for the Bulldogs after encouraging scan results for the star playmaker's calf injury.

There is renewed hope Josh Reynolds will play for Canterbury again after the star playmaker was diagnosed with a minor calf strain.

The Wests Tigers-bound five-eighth will be sidelined along with Sam Kasiano (sternum) for the Bulldogs' final NRL home game of the year against Manly at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

However, Reynolds is hopeful of again donning the blue and white this season before linking with the Tigers in 2018 after promising scan results.

There were fears Reynolds had played his last game for his beloved Bulldogs when he limped off in the last round loss to South Sydney.

But the Bulldogs on Tuesday only ruled out Reynolds and barnstorming forward Kasiano for the Manly match and are hopeful both will return against the Gold Coast next round.

"Reynolds will be sidelined with a minor calf strain after leaving the ground midway through the first half of the Bulldogs loss to the Rabbitohs last weekend, while Kasiano will also be sidelined for a week after suffering a sternum injury in the same fixture," the Bulldogs website said.

"Despite hoping to be back this week, Greg Eastwood will also miss the final home game of the season as he continues to recover from a meniscus tear in his knee."

Matt Frawley will move to five-eighth for Reynolds against the Sea Eagles, with Francis Tualau and Michael Lichaa coming on to the bench.

Reynolds and Kasiano - who will link with Melbourne next year - will receive a special presentation at the Bulldogs' final home game of the year on Sunday.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner moves back to the Bulldogs bench with Adam Elliot set to start in the back-row.