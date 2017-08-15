The High Court has bundled all five MP citizenship cases together for a directions hearing next week.

Barnaby Joyce's citizenship case will be heard with four others in the High Court in Brisbane on August 24.

The High Court will determine whether Mr Joyce, former Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam, One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts and former minister Matt Canavan are eligible to sit in parliament under section 44 of the constitution due to their dual citizenship.

Senators Waters and Ludlam have already resigned from parliament and Senator Canavan has stood aside from the cabinet pending the court outcome.