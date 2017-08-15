The conduct of former small business minister Bruce Billson has come under scrutiny. (AAP)

Labor has raised in parliament serious concerns about the conduct of former Liberal minister Bruce Billson while he was still a sitting MP.

Federal Labor wants parliament to investigate whether former Liberal minister Bruce Billson acted corruptly or in contempt while in government.

Mr Billson reportedly failed to disclose he was collecting a salary from the Franchise Council of Australia while still an MP in the lower house.

Manager of opposition business Tony Burke said it raised the serious prospect that Mr Billson sought to influence other MPs to advance the lobby group's interests.

"These matters raise serious concerns about the motivation for every action Mr Billson took as a member of parliament while he was reportedly being secretly paid by the Franchise Council of Australia," Mr Burke told parliament on Tuesday.

He asked Speaker Tony Smith to give precedence to a motion to refer the matter to parliament's privileges and members' interests committee.

The inquiry should consider whether Mr Billson's conduct in accepting the role and acting as a paid director while still an MP "amounts to corruption in the execution of his office", which would be a contempt of parliament.

It should also look into whether his conduct amounts to lobbying for reward or consideration, and whether the Franchise Council or any of its staff or directors has - by appointing and paying Mr Billson as a director - sought to bribe or has bribed an MP.

"It's of the utmost importance that the Australian people can have full confidence that the people they elect to represent them in this parliament act in the public interest instead of being influenced by or seeking to influence others for private financial gain," Mr Burke said.

Mr Billson told the ABC last week no conflict existed between his parliamentary responsibilities or role with the FCA.

He said there was no basis to infer that his appointment was concealed or not known publicly or in parliament.

He did, however, admit to not formally notifying parliament's register of interests that he had begun receiving a salary in a timely manner.

"I have contacted the Clerk of the House to convey my apologies for this error," he said.

Mr Smith said he would report back to the house as soon as possible after he considers the documents tabled by Mr Burke.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has also asked the head of his department to investigate whether Mr Billson breached ministerial standards.