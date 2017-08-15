Long-awaited sisters making their mark everywhere

SBS World News Radio: Two sisters in western Sydney are such talented sportswomen they have represented Australia in football, touch rugby and, now, Rugby Sevens. But perhaps the most remarkable thing about Rae and Page McGregor is the fact they are here at all.

Their parents tried to have children for years without success, but a move from New Zealand to Australia changed their fortunes.

When Rae McGregor was born 20 years ago, her mother Glenys described her as her Miracle Child.

After 12 miscarriages, the fact she had fallen pregnant again was a huge moment for Ms McGregor, so soon after she and husband Travis had migrated from New Zealand.

"We were already told in New Zealand that we couldn't have children, that we may as well face it, that I can't hold them. And we arrived here after all the miscarriages and IVF,* and I fall pregnant naturally. It was a big shock."

It was not easy after that either.

Rae McGregor was born prematurely and needed close supervision to ensure she would survive.

Her mother later explained to her how lucky she was to be here at all.

She admits it was not easy to hear the story at first.

"I was shocked when she told me I was her 13th pregnancy. I was like, 'Oh, that's a lie. How can you have 12 miscarriages?' And she explained everything to us, and I was like ... you know, she showed us photos of how small and how premature that I was and how lucky that -- well, the doctors said that I probably wouldn't make it and how lucky I was to survive. I mean, she's done a good job raising us. Like, we love her very much. She's awesome."

Just 17 months after her sister, Page McGregor arrived, and, since then, the pair have gone on to represent New South Wales -- and, in Rae McGregor's case, Australia -- in football.

They have also excelled at touch rugby, Rugby League and Rugby Sevens, both winning gold medals for their country at the Youth Olympics and Youth Commonwealth Games.

Their mother passed on an important message to them, to play sport and stay healthy.

She started them early.

"It's not just me, there's a few in the family, we're large. And I thought, if I got them into a sport at a young age and they liked it -- I didn't realise they'd excel at it so (much) -- that they wouldn't put on the weight like me."

Page McGregor says their parents' interest in their sporting success has helped them along the way.

"There are a lot of kids out there whose parents don't go and watch them, so they don't really have that support. But wherever I go, or my sister goes, they're always coming to watch us, support us, you know, screaming at us -- helping us when we're out there -- and I think that's really good."

The sisters will be involved in the inaugural Uni Sevens Competition later this month.

It will be a chance for Page McGregor, in particular, to push for a spot on the team at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next April.

"If I play well in this Macquarie Uni team, I should have a shot. I'm pretty sure that they're looking for young players to come up in the ranks, and I'm just hoping I'm one of them."

In between her sporting endeavours, she works as a greenkeeper for a local Rugby League club.

Rae McGregor's chosen career is totally unrelated to sports.

She is in the midst of a carpentry apprenticeship.

She says it has had its challenges, not least the level of sexism she has faced on the job.

"People treat girls on-site, like, not so much a piece of meat but don't respect them as much. There are people that do ... you do get some people that have a little bit of a smart attitude towards me, but then they get to know me, and, straightaway, they change. So, I really like that."

But before Rae McGregor becomes a full-time carpenter, she may be playing for New Zealand in November's Rugby League World Cup.

While her sister is aiming for a Sevens career for Australia, she says she feels she has not been given the chance to succeed in Rugby League.

And if that means playing for the land of her parents' birth, she says she would love nothing more than playing against Australia for the Kiwi Ferns.

"I would want to beat them more, just to ... not so much stick it to them, but I feel like I deserve a spot, or at least deserve to be looked at, and I feel like I haven't been given that opportunity by Australia."