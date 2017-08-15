Warriors prop Ben Matulino has been suspended for one NRL match after pleading guilty to a shoulder charge in last week's loss to Canberra.

Matulino, who will join Wests Tigers in 2018, attracted the ire of the NRL judiciary for a shoulder charge on Canberra's Elliott Whitehead late in his side's 36-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday in Auckland.

The 23-cap Kiwis front-rower made an early guilty plea and was duly slapped with a one-game ban on Tuesday.

The Warriors, who are well out of the NRL finals hunt and have lost six games on the trot, will name their squad for the Rabbitohs match later on Tuesday.