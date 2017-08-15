The CEO of Merck & Co has resigned from a business council set up by Donald Trump after the US president failed to condemn violence by white supremacists.

Merck & Co chief executive Kenneth Frazier has resigned from US President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council, saying he was taking a stand against intolerance and extremism.

Frazier, who is African-American, is the only CEO so far to leave one of Trump's advisory councils because of his reaction to the violence in Virginia. Prominent Democrats and Republicans criticised Trump's response to the violence over the weekend.

A gathering of hundreds of white nationalists in Virginia took a deadly turn on Saturday when a car ploughed into a group of counter-protesters and killed at least one person.

Trump had said "many sides" were involved, drawing fire from across the political spectrum for not specifically denouncing the far right.

"America's leaders must honour our fundamental views by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal," Frazier said in a statement announcing his resignation.

Trump responded in a tweet, saying now that "Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!"

Merck shares rose 0.8 per cent in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, in line with the wider market.

Other top business leaders also spoke out in reaction to the violence in Charlottesville.

"Lincoln: 'A house divided against itself cannot stand.' Isolate those who try to separate us. No equivalence w/ those who bring us together," Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted on Monday morning.

Several executives from top US companies have stepped down from a number of presidential advisory councils in protest over Trump policies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger left the president's Strategic and Policy Forum, a business advisory group, in June, after Trump said he would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Musk also left the manufacturing council.

Former Uber Technologies CEO Travis Kalanick quit the business advisory council in February amid pressure from activists and employees who opposed the administration's immigration policies.

The White House said on Sunday that Trump's remarks condemning violence at a white nationalist rally were meant to include the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups.

Democrats and Republicans criticised Trump for waiting too long to address the violence - his first major domestic crisis as president - and for failing when he did speak out to explicitly condemn white supremacist marchers who ignited the melee.