Luke Dahlhaus had a split lip from a midair kick by Toby Green, for which the Giant will be fined. (AAP)

AFL match review panel member Jimmy Bartel has backed the decision not to suspend Greater Western Sydney's Toby Greene for kicking an opponent.

Toby Greene's midair kick to the face of Luke Dahlhaus was unsavoury but fell outside the description of an offence worthy of an AFL ban, Jimmy Bartel says.

The match review panel's decision to fine the Greater Western Sydney forward for the incident, which left his Western Bulldogs opponent with a bleeding lip, has divided opinion.

The MRP charged Greene with engaging in misconduct over the studs-up high kick in an aerial contest during the Giants' win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

He is set to escape with a $1500 fine, avoiding his third suspension this season.

Bartel, who did not preside over Greene's case, backed his fellow MRP members for staying true to assessment guidelines.

The league has sought to crack down on striking though suspensions this season while kicking carries a fixed financial penalty.

"It wasn't something that really sat in the table or parameters," Bartel told RSN radio on Tuesday.

"But it's not a look or an action we want to take place on the field.

"So therefore it was graded as misconduct."

Commentary around the incident has been divided, with some arguing Greene was legitimately trying to protect himself while gaining possession.

Others felt he intended to cause harm and the incident warranted suspension.