Chris Lynn is a surprise omission from Queensland's list of contracted cricketers for 2017-18. (AAP)

The Queensland Bulls have opted not to offer a contract to Chris Lynn for the domestic season.

Chris Lynn has not been offered a contract by the Queensland Bulls this season as the free-wheeling batsman recovers from shoulder surgery.

The 27-year-old is a surprise omission from Queensland's list of contracted players for the 2017-18 campaign, which was released on Tuesday.

However, the Bulls said Lynn would be "considered for selection like any other player" once he returned from full fitness, which would likely be early next year.

Lynn opted for surgery after his shoulder issues interrupted a breakout domestic campaign, becoming the Big Bash League's drawcard player by smashing 26 sixes and also making his one-day international debut for Australia in January.

He has played only six Sheffield Shield matches for Queensland during the past two summers and hasn't played one-day cricket for his state since 2013.

Long-time Shield stalwart Nathan Reardon was also snubbed by the Bulls while Usman Khawaja was named skipper, replacing the retired Chris Hartley.

The domestic one-day competition begins in October.