Australian track cyclist Stephen Wooldridge, an Olympic and world champion, has died aged 39.

Wooldridge won gold in the 4000m team pursuit at the Athens Olympics in 2004, also claiming four world titles in the same discipline.

Wooldridge is being remembered for his efforts in supporting young cyclists.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.