Penrith have set their sights on the NRL's top four, as they aim to complete the biggest march up the ladder in modern NRL history.

Not since the inception of the mandatory grand final in 1954 has a team gone from 2-7 to make the all-important top four.

However Penrith find themselves just one win out of the top quarter of the table after six-straight victories as they prepare to play Canberra on Sunday.