A Perth maternity hospital doctor has been suspended over the death of an unborn twin baby.

The King Edward Hospital staff member is under investigation for what is known as a 'sentinel event', which is a clinician's error defined by the health department as a "clinical incident ... where serious harm or death is caused by health care rather than a patient's underlying condition of illness".'

Investigations are underway by the North Metropolitan Health Service.