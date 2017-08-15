Severe weather is moving over South Australia, with 30mm of rain forecast in Adelaide.

Severe winds and heavy rain are set to batter South Australia, with a flood warning issued for parts of the Adelaide Hills.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 30mm of rain in Adelaide on Tuesday and says the city is set for a prolonged wet spell until Saturday.

"The falls we are seeing at the moment have produced a flood warning for the Onkaparinga river and a flood watch for the Mount Lofty Ranges," Bureau of Meteorology state director John Nairn said.

"In the elevated areas, we expect totals in the 80mm to 120mm range bringing us up to very close to the average for this time of year."

The bureau says Adelaide, the Mount Lofty Ranges, the Lower Eyre Peninsula and Kangaroo Island are expected to experience wind gust up to 90km/h as a cold front moves over the state.

A road alert is currently in place and police have warned motorists to slow down.