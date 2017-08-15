Oil and gas producer Santos will take a non-cash impairment charge of $US690 million ($A878 million), mostly against the value of its Gladstone LNG project.

Oil and gas producer Santos has flagged an impairment charge of $US690 million ($A878 million) in its half-year results that are due on August 24.

The company says its lowered oil price forecasts for 2017 to 2022, among other assumptions, will result in a $US870 million ($A1.1 billion) writedown in the value of its Gladstone LNG project in Queensland, and it anticipates a further impairment of $US150 million against some assets in Indonesia.

Santas also says an expected impairment against its Cooper Basin assets will be offset by increased drilling and production, resulting in a positive net write-back of $US330 million.