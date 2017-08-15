SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule has successfully lifted off, carrying 3000kg of research equipment and supplies for NASA to the International Space Station.

Private US space exploration company SpaceX has successfully launched its 12th resupply mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

At 12.31pm local time on Monday, the Falcon 9 rocket sent the Dragon cargo capsule, carrying almost 3000 kilograms of research equipment and supplies, into space, according to NASA.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully returned to SpaceX's Landing Zone at Cape Canaveral, SpaceX announced.

The California-based company first used a partially recycled rocket to launch a satellite back in March.

Reusable rockets are considered key to lowering the cost of space flight as NASA turns over to private companies the transport of goods, and eventually astronauts, to the International Space Station.

Dragon is expected to arrive at the IS on Wednesday morning.