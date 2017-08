Coach Neil Henry will face media on Tuesday morning amid speculation over his future at the Titans. (AAP)

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry will face questions about reports he is to be sacked when he fronts media on Tuesday.

Henry will hold his regular weekly media conference but will face questions about his position after the board met on Monday to discuss his troubled relationship with highly-paid star Jarryd Hayne.

It appears unlikely both Henry and Hayne can remain at the club beyond this season and both men fronted the Titans' hierarchy on Monday to discuss their issues.