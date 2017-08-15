US President Donald Trump has signed a memo requiring his trade representative to investigate China over intellectual property and other trade breaches.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to give the green light to a potential investigation into unfair Chinese trade practices, including the theft of intellectual property, in a move that may eventually lead to tariffs on some imports.

"We will combat the counterfeiting and piracy that destroys American jobs," Trump said in brief remarks at the White House on Monday.

Trump's approach to trade is being watched closely by the entertainment industry. But Trump's focus on intellectual property has been on the theft of technology and software, including so-called "forced transfers" of intellectual property as a cost of doing business in the country.

In Beijing, the official state run newspaper, China Daily, said the move was a "rash" decision.

"Instead of advancing the United States' interests, politicising trade will only acerbate the country's economic woes, and poison the overall China-US relationship," the newspaper said.

The paper also objected to Trump connecting Chinese trade practices with its co-operation in trying to put pressure on North Korea as it pursues its nuclear ambitions.

Under the executive order, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will examine whether an investigation is warranted, and then will have the authority to pursue one.

"This is just the beginning. I want to tell you that," Trump said as he signed the order. He was joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Darrell Issa, a Republican from California.

"We will safeguard the copyrights, patents trademarks, trade secrets and other intellectual property that is so vital to our security and our prosperity," Trump said.

Afterward, Trump was asked why he did not condemn hate groups by name following the clashes in Charlottesville over the weekend.

"I did condemn. They have been condemned," Trump said.

He also insisted to CNN's Jim Acosta that the White House held a press conference on Monday, after announcing on Friday that there would be one.

Instead, Trump had two interactions with reporters -- one earlier in the day when he made a statement condemning the hate groups. He took no questions. And after making his statement on trade, he did answer questions briefly, but also chided Acosta.

"I like real news. Not fake news," he said. "You're fake news."