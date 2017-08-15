It seems revenge is as sweet as kiwi fruit.
Hollywood actor Amber Heard wasn't able to contain herself at news the man who threatened her pet dogs had found himself in a spot of legal bother.
"When @Barnaby_Joyce said 'no one is above the law' I didn't realize he meant New Zealand law," she tweeted.
Heard's dig followed Mr Joyce's admission he could be a Kiwi by descent because his father was born across the Tasman, an issue later confirmed by NZ prime minister Bill English.
Heard is the ex-wife of Johnny Depp whose Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo were illegally smuggled into Australia in 2015.
She later pleaded guilty in a Queensland court of falsifying quarantine documents and copped a $1000 fine.
"To comfort Mr Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws)," Heard said in a second tweet.