Hollywood actor Amber Heard has poked fun at news Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who's got himself into a spot of bother with the constitution.

It seems revenge is as sweet as kiwi fruit.

Hollywood actor Amber Heard wasn't able to contain herself at news the man who threatened her pet dogs had found himself in a spot of legal bother.

"When @Barnaby_Joyce said 'no one is above the law' I didn't realize he meant New Zealand law," she tweeted.

Heard's dig followed Mr Joyce's admission he could be a Kiwi by descent because his father was born across the Tasman, an issue later confirmed by NZ prime minister Bill English.

Heard is the ex-wife of Johnny Depp whose Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo were illegally smuggled into Australia in 2015.

She later pleaded guilty in a Queensland court of falsifying quarantine documents and copped a $1000 fine.

"To comfort Mr Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws)," Heard said in a second tweet.