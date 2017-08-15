Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system when he was arrested for DUI, ESPN reports. (AAP)

Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, ESPN reports.

ESPN, which cited a copy of the toxicology report, said the former world No.1 golfer had in his system hydrocodone, the generic form of a painkiller branded as Vicodin; hydromorphone, a painkiller known as Dilaudid; alprazolam, a mood and sleep drug known as Xanax; zolpidem, a sleep drug known as Ambien; and the active ingredient in marijuana.

It is not known if Woods had prescriptions for all the medications. Medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

Woods checked into a clinic in June for treatment to help deal with prescription drugs.

He said in July he had completed treatment.

Police found Woods in his Mercedes-Benz on the side of a Palm Beach-area road early on May 29.

He had "extremely slow and slurred speech" after being awakened by officers.

A blood test showed he had Vicodin and Xanax in his system but no alcohol.

He was charged with driving under the influence and improperly stopping his vehicle.

Woods apologised to fans after his arrest and blamed the incident on prescription medication he was taking to manage pain from back surgery.