Collingwood utility Taylor Adams is about to embark on his sixth-straight footy-free September and he isn't happy about it.

Collingwood's players believe they deserve to be featuring in the AFL finals, and are p***ed off they aren't.

Taylor Adams revealed the hurt lingering in the background of Collingwood's trainwreck season on Wednesday morning.

The Magpies claimed just eight and a half wins in 2017 and were finally mathematically eliminated from September calculations after losing to Port Adelaide on Sunday.

"We know we've put in a power of work over the last couple of years and we thought we deserved some results and some on-field success," Adams told radio station RSN.

"I expected to play finals.

"My opinion is our list is good enough to play finals and we've let ourselves down."

That review will include the future of coach Nathan Buckley, who is out of contract.

Collingwood were out of the finals race a month ago letting their win-loss fall to 5-10.

For every solid Mapgies win this season - think of Sydney away in round three, Geelong in round six, Hawthorn in round nine, and the draw with Adelaide in round 19 - there's been an equally disappointing loss.

Buckley has won just three of his side's 12 outings on the MCG this season.

But the past month has been the club's best, with a run of three wins and a draw against ladder leaders Adelaide ended by the Power.

Adams suggested that the last five rounds is more indicative of the Magpies' true colours.

"I'm really p***ed off we're not playing finals and so is everyone else at the footy club," he said.

"There's no point dwelling on it and putting your head up your backside and not realising there's more opportunities to come.

"There's two games to go still and we'll sit back and review the year at the end of the year."

Adams has yet to play finals football after two seasons at GWS before a move to Collingwood at the end of 2013.

Adams said the Magpies' list didn't need an axe taken to it as part of off-season changes.

"We've got a promising and positive list and I'm excited about where our list is going and what we can achieve together," he said.

"I don't think it's a really dramatic thing where we need to go and sack players and get heaps of players in."