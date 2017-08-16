Twitter users are pressuring Australian Andrew Liveris, the CEO of Dow Chemical Company, to quit as head of Donald Trump's manufacturing advisory council.

Andrew Liveris, the Australian chief executive of The Dow Chemical Company and a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, is facing pressure to join the growing line of business leaders quitting the president's American Manufacturing Council.

Darwin-born Mr Liveris heads Mr Trump's council and has been a visible presence at the White House.

Despite Mr Liveris releasing a statement where he condemned the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and declared at "Dow there is no room for hatred, racism or bigotry", the Australian has become the focus of a social media campaign to persuade him to quit the council after Mr Trump failed to immediately criticise white supremacists.

A fourth business leader resigned on Tuesday. Scott Paul, head of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, joined the CEOs of drugmaker Merck, sports apparel giant Under Armour and tech multinational Intel in the exodus.

Dow did not immediately reply to AAP's request to confirm if Mr Liveris would stay on Mr Trump's council.

"Step down or you're complicit," tweeted one in responding to Dow's release of Mr Liveris' statement on Twitter.

"Okay Twitter, we know what 2 do. Click these links & (hashtag)GrabYourWallet," another user tweeted, adding a link to the Dow website in attempting to pile pressure on Mr Liveris.

"Please leave the council! Do the right thing like (at)Merck - I showed them my appreciation yesterday by purchasing their stock," another wrote on Twitter.

In June, high-profile business leader and Tesla founder Elon Musk quit the council after Mr Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

The heads of companies including Johnson & Johnson, Whirlpool, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Campbell Soup Company, Boeing and Corning remain on the council.

Mr Trump responded to the exodus on Tuesday in his defiant way.

"For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Grandstanders should not have gone on.

"JOBS!"

Mr Trump has been criticised for quickly blasting Merck's chief executive Mr Frazier when he quit, while only initially blaming "many sides" for the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, a counter protester, who was allegedly mowed down by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr.

Two Virginia State troopers also died when their helicopter monitoring the violence crashed.

It was not until Monday that Mr Trump declared "the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups" as repugnant.