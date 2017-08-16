Signout
  • Stock photograph of damaged buildings in Homs province in Syria. (AAP)
  • Stock photograph of damaged buildings in Homs province in Syria.
Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and his two sons have been killed in Syria, according to media reports.
AAP, SBS World News
23 MINS AGO  UPDATED 15 MINS AGO

The ABC and The Australian reported government officials as confirming Sharrouf – who fled Australia in 2013 to join extremist forces – and his sons Abdullah, 12, and Zarqawi, 11, were killed in a coalition air strike while driving near Raqqa on August 11.

Photos of Sharrouf's corpse and the corpses of his sons had been seen by members of Australia's extremist community, the ABC reported.

If confirmed, it would be the first known deaths of Australian children by a coalition air strike in the Syrian war.

In February, Sharrouf became the first Australian to be stripped of citizenship under new anti-terrorism laws.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton said noone would mourn the loss of Khaled Sharrouf, but he did not confirm his death.

