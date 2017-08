Aveo Group, the retirement village operator at the centre of a media probe into high fees and complex contracts, has booked a $252.8 million profit for FY17.

The group's revenue of $421.3 million in the 2017 financial year was down 5.4 per cent on the prior year, while underlying profit after tax was up 22 per cent at $108.4 million.

Aveo said its retiment business was strengthened by solid contributions from its Freedom and Retirement Village Group facility acquisitions.