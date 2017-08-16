World No.24 and French Open semi-finalist Timea Bacsinszky will miss the US Open because of a hand injury.

Bacsinszky, who will also miss this month's Connecticut Open in New Haven, was carrying a thigh injury during Wimbledon last month but said on Wednesday she had also been troubled by her hand since last year.

"Unfortunately, I was forced to pull out of New Haven and the US Open," Bacsinszky, who reached the French Open semi-finals earlier this year, said on her Instagram account.

"My thigh is now much better, but I still need to undertake a few exams for my hand."

The US Open runs from August 28 to September 10 at Flushing Meadows, New York.