Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale has declared himself ready to go for Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks.

Beale hasn't played in three months since suffering a hamstring injury during his year-long stint with Wasps in the English Premiership.

But the backline ace says he's confident he can go the distance if, as expected, coach Michael Cheika selects him at inside centre for the Rugby Championship opener at ANZ Stadium.