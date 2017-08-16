Fremantle's Harley Bennell will finally make his Dockers debut in the AFL clash with Richmond. (AAP)

Fremantle recruit Harley Bennell is ready for his AFL return after making it through four straight WAFL games unscathed.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has confirmed prized recruit Harley Bennell will make his long-awaited Dockers debut in their AFL clash with Richmond in Perth.

Bennell has been plagued by calf issues since crossing to Fremantle at the end of 2015 but he's finally ready to return to AFL ranks after making it through four WAFL hit-outs unscathed.

"We could hold him back another week but it's marginal difference," Lyon said on Wednesday.

"So I think on balance with his family here, his support network, without travel, it's just another step in his progression to returning to be a top-flight AFL mid, which is what he is.

"He's overcome some significant challenges in rehab over a long period of time and it talks volumes to his character of hard work and resilience.

"Clearly he had some moments where he wobbled and was devastated but it's a real step forward.

"We're aiming for it to be a longer journey than just this.

"There will be a bit of hype about it but we don't expect miracles. But he certainly brings some quality into the team."

Bennell has played exclusively as a forward during his recent WAFL stint and he is likely to play the same role against the Tigers on Sunday.

Star midfielder Lachie Neale has been ruled out after battling through last week's 104-point loss to Sydney.