Akila Uate's big NRL season with Manly might earn him a World Cup spot with Fiji. (AAP)

Manly winger Akuila Uate was stuck in reserve grade this time last year, but a big NRL season at the Sea Eagles has him dreaming of a World Cup run with Fiji.

Akuila Uate hopes his boom return to the NRL at Manly this season has left him in good stead for a World Cup assault with Fiji.

Stuck in reserve grade at this time last season, the former NSW winger has enjoyed a return to form with a team-high 14 tries and 75 tackle busts at Manly.

Fiji are firming with one of the most destructive backlines in the tournament, with Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu also potentially available for the Bati if he is not picked for the Kangaroos.

But Uate said he had never given up hope on playing in the end-of-season tournament while he was struggling in NSW Cup last year.

"I don't like giving up on anything," Uate said.

"Playing NSW Cup I was still playing rugby league, that's the main thing.

"I turned a negative into a positive and I'm here now."

Uate made his debut for Fiji in his rookie year at Newcastle in 2008, playing for the country in that year's World Cup.

He also played for his homeland in the 2013 tournament, having represented Australia and NSW in 2011 and 2012.

Uate turns 30 before this year's tournament and is off contract at the end of next season, but after his strong form in 2017 he is hopeful of extending his career.

"I'm always working on little things and if I keep doing that I can hopefully keep doing that for a couple more years."