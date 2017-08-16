Adelaide's Charlie Cameron is keen to move back to his home state and Brisbane coach Chris Fagan would be happy to have his help at the struggling AFL club.

Brisbane are interested in luring Adelaide's Charlie Cameron to continue his promising AFL career in his home state of Queensland.

Cameron, 23, is contracted with the Crows to the end of 2018 but is believed to be keen on moving closer to family.

He grew up in northwest Queensland and Brisbane before moving to Perth as a teenager.

Coach Chris Fagan says the speedy forward is an attractive prospect as his young Lions vie to improve from bottom of the ladder in 2017.

"We're certainly interested in getting players to our club to help us progress up the ladder and his age, profile and talent would certainly be something we'd be interested in," Fagan told radio show Sportsday.

"If Charlie Cameron were to be available and interested in coming to Brisbane, we'd love to have him as part of our team."

Cameron leads the top-of-the-ladder Crows for goal assists this season and has kicked 80 majors in his 68-game career.