Large companies operating in Australia could soon be forced to detail each year what they're doing to combat modern slavery.

The Turnbull government on Wednesday announced plans to make annual reporting a legal requirement.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the proposal would help the business community respond more effectively to the crime and raise awareness.

"It will also encourage business to use their market influence to improve workplace standards and practices," he said in a statement.

The government will consult with industry to decide what the final legislation should look like.