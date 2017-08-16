Islam calls for Muslims not to alter the body God gave them. So one clinic in Indonesia is providing free tattoo removal for those harbouring regrets.

Each staccato rat-a-tat-tat of the laser firing an intense beam at the elaborate red, green and black dragon on Taufiq Hidayat's arm is, he prays, bringing him closer to God.

The shirtless, slender 30-year-old says he got his back, an arm and a leg tattooed to "look cool" back in the day when "I was a gang member, a thug at the market".

These days, Hidayat has a newfound zeal for Islam that includes the conviction that Muslims should not alter the body that God gave them. He became so desperate to remove the tattoos that he once applied caustic soda, scarring his arm.

Laser removal was out of the question because it costs thousands of dollars for tattoos as extensive as Hidayat's.

Hidayat has chanced upon a clinic west of the capital, Jakarta, that is offering laser removal for free, on one condition. While being zapped, patients must read and learn by heart Surah Ar-Rahman, the 55th chapter of the Quran about God's gifts to man.

As a clinic worker aimed the white laser wand at Hidayat's skin, blasting the colour pigments with its penetrating light, he stared intently at his smartphone, reciting some of the 78 Ar-Rahman verses.

"Now I have a wife and a daughter. Sometimes she buys snacks that come with tattoo stickers that she applies to her skin. I said, 'Don't do it. It's not good for you.' And she replies, 'But you have a lot of tattoos. I wanna be like Daddy.' And in that moment I felt sad," said Hidayat, tears welling in his eyes.

He is among about 1000 people who have signed up for free tattoo removal, say organisers of the program. About 200 people have finished or are still being treated and others are on a waiting list.

One of the instigators of the program, community activist Ahmad Zaki, first began offering tattoo removal several years ago to young punk rockers in Java who wanted to "berani hijrah" - dare to move closer to God.

Sometimes they had attempted to remove the tattoos in dangerous ways, with chemicals or slashing their skin with razors, he said.

The idea for the clinic in Tangerang grew from a discussion between Zaki and Rizki Sari, a dermatologist who was a high school friend. Zaki said he and other activists collected about $8000 in donations that helped Sari's clinic buy two lasers.

"People with tattoos might think that it's art, culture or personal identity, but the community thinks otherwise," said Zaki, who also runs a religious charity sponsored by a local bank.

Tattooing has lost much of its stigma in Western societies, becoming more or less mainstream, but in some Asian cultures it remains strongly associated with gangs and criminality.

Sari, the dermatologist, said those accepted for laser treatment are ardent about getting their tattoos removed because the stigma and burden they experience prevents them from fully practising their religion.

One participant, she said, had tried to iron his own skin in a misguided attempt to remove tattoos.

"Can you imagine the agonising pain? That's how badly they want their tattoos removed," she said.