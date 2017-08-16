British actor Daniel Craig has confirmed he will return for one last James Bond film. (AAP)

Daniel Craig will return for another movie as James Bond - but the British actor says it will be his last.

Craig confirmed the news that had been widely expected during his appearance on Tuesday's edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Colbert pressed Craig about his previous statement indicating he had no intention of returning to the role.

The James Bond star said he gave that interview two days after Spectre finished shooting, when he was still exhausted.

"Instead of saying something with style and grace, I said something really stupid," he said.

Craig also said that the next Bond film would be his last.

"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can't wait."

The British actor has been cagey about his return, even saying in a radio interview earlier on Tuesday that nothing was confirmed.

White Boy Rick director Yann Demange is the frontrunner to direct Bond 25, which is dated for November 8, 2019.