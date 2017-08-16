North Queensland workhorse Jason Taumalolo is relishing the chance to bash his way through the middle of Cronulla's highly rated forward pack.

North Queensland lock Jason Taumalolo says he will take the fight to Cronulla's all-star cast despite being undermanned and out-sized.

The Sharks, led by captain Paul Gallen and the destructive Andrew Fifita, boast a forward pack brimming with representative pedigree.

Taumalolo and front-row partner Scott Bolton are two of the few left standing in Townsville, with the Cowboys' injury list now in double figures.

The Cowboys are clinging to eighth spot and desperate for a win after three tight, tough losses, and last season's Dally M Medal winner Taumalolo says there is only one way to approach Saturday's contest.

"When you think about the Sharks you think of their pack, led by Gal," Taumalolo said.

"They have a lot of big bodies through the middle, but we'll take them on even though we can't compare in size to them, that will be the first option."

Playmaker Te Maire Martin (knee) and fullback Lachlan Coote (ankle) are both hopeful of overcoming injury to give the Cowboys some respite.

And NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga has been recalled for his first game since April, named on the wing in a Cowboys backline reshuffled after Justin O'Neill's elbow injury.

But that won't take the pressure off the Cowboys' forwards, who have toiled hard in the absence of co-captain Matt Scott all season.

Taumalolo is averaging a staggering 194-run metres in 63 minutes per game this season, while Bolton has clocked 127 metres in 54 minutes per game.

They are not looking for a rest though, Taumalolo even putting his hand up for further punishment.

"There's no option, we're running short of player supplies," the New Zealand representative said of his workload.

A Cowboys win on Saturday would take them to 30 points on the NRL ladder and level with Cronulla and Parramatta, who sit fourth and fifth respectively.