The Fijian Drua is the name given to the new Pacific Island side in Australia's National Rugby Championship.

Fiji's new team in Australia's National Rugby Championship will be known as the Drua, named after a historic double canoe from the Pacific Island nation.

The Fiji Rugby Union made the announcement on Wednesday during the team's official uniform launch in Suva.

The FRU said the name "encapsulates the history and success of one of Fiji's sacred, traditional and historic war ships that inspired both fear and awe and was a true masterpiece."

The Fijian Drua play their first NRC match on September 2 in Brisbane.

Other side in nine-team NRC competition are from Brisbane, Queensland Country, Canberra, Perth, NSW Country, Melbourne, Sydney and Western Sydney.