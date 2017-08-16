Jerome Kaino is determined to continue his run of never conceding the Bledisloe Cup to Australia. (AAP)

All Blacks back-rower Jerome Kaino is 34 years old but he has never had to seriously ponder what the trophy cabinet would look like without the Bledisloe Cup.

All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino has watched a lot change in rugby throughout an international career that has spanned 11 years, two World Cups and more than 80 Tests.

But Kaino has never seen the Bledisloe Cup change hands since making his Test debut in 2006, such has been the Wallabies' endemic trans-Tasman woes.

It is a record that fills the 34-year-old with immense pride and part of the reason he rubbishes the notion of of complacency creeping into the All Blacks' camp ahead of Saturday's clash in Sydney, where Australia are rank outsiders yet again.

Just imagine the ignominy of becoming the first New Zealand side to relinquish the Bledisloe since 1998.

"I was lucky that I got into the environment when we had just won it back, so you got to see the appreciation and how treasured the trophy was," Kaino said.

"You saw guys like Justin Marshall and Anton Oliver, how they really appreciated just being able to touch the trophy.

"The Bledisloe is the most important piece of silverware to us outside a World Cup.

"We've still got the same desperation to hold onto it as tight as we can. I know we'll do whatever it takes."

Some pundits believe the rivalry has become less meaningful in recent years after so many lopsided Tests.

Kaino scoffed at the suggestion.

"That's still quite healthy. Both teams definitely go out here with willing attitudes," the back-rower said.

"It's more amplified now because everyone puts a highlight on how long they haven't had the trophy for."

Kaino added it was easy for his team to ensure they are switched on despite Australia's recent Test form and their Super Rugby sides' woeful 0-26 record against NZ franchises this year.

"We're lucky we have got some good people around us to keep us on our toes," he said.

"We've always got that saying 'success is a bad teacher'."

Much has been made of how Wallabies coach Michael Cheika can learn from the British and Irish Lions' recent drawn series against New Zealand.

But Australia's recent loss to Scotland and sloppy win over Italy have likewise given New Zealand plenty of pointers, according to assistant coach Ian Foster.

"You learn lots," Foster said.

"We certainly studied it a lot, learned a lot and clearly the Scottish team played really well against them and really pushed them, so there's some lessons there."