A funeral for four-time Olympic gold medallist Betty Cuthbert will be held at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre in WA.

A funeral for four-time Olympic gold medallist Betty Cuthbert will be held south of Perth on Wednesday.

The athletics champion died aged 79 on August 6 after battling multiple sclerosis for almost 50 years.

Her feat of winning Olympic gold in the 100m, 200m and 400m remains unmatched.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan had offered a state funeral, as had NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian because she was born and went to school in Sydney.

But the family declined both offers, believing it was not what Cuthbert wanted.

A private funeral service will be held at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre at 1pm on Wednesday.

A memorial service will also be held at a later date in Sydney.

Following her death, the prime minister and federal opposition leader paid tribute to Cuthbert in parliament.

Malcolm Turnbull described Cuthbert as "pragmatic, fiercely independent and strong in faith", who saw the "tragic misfortune" of her illness as an opportunity to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis.

"She was a wonderful human being, she had a very, very deep faith, humble, gracious, down to earth," he said.