Interim Suns coach Dean Solomon had a tough start, with Gold Coast losing to Brisbane by 58 points. (AAP)

Gold Coast boss Mark Evans has settled on a panel to help decide who coaches the Suns next AFL season.

Gold Coast's search for a coach has officially begun, with Suns chief executive Mark Evans confirming he has settled on a panel that will determine who takes charge next AFL season.

Evans said on Wednesday he'd chosen a selection committee but would keep the make-up of that to himself until he informed the board.

Assistant coach Dean Solomon is at the helm of the struggling club after Rodney Eade was sacked earlier this month, and after backing from co-captain Steven May he's likely to remain a contender to fill the role permanently.

But Evans wants options, given the standing of other AFL assistants and the possibility of rival head coaches becoming available.

"I have decided but I haven't detailed to the board what the process will be so I'll take it to them first," Evans said, adding the board would have input in the final decision.

Solomon had a tought initiation on Saturday when he watched his Suns squander an early lead to lose by 58 points against Brisbane.

"To become a good successful team (excitement to play) can't be enough. You've got to want to win every week and that's what Solly's sort of implemented in last couple of weeks," May said.

"I hope that he's still around at the club next year, whether that's as a full-time coach or a senior assistant ... I know he'll throw his hat into the ring."

May said he was thankful for Eade's contribution during his three years at the club.

That's despite Eade claiming he might not have taken the job if he knew the full extent of Gold Coast's troubles.

"I'm not sure (what Eade was referring to). He didn't really specify," May said.

"Like I said, he's an experienced coach and he's used to a different system and I am used to what I've been a part of."